Johansson (undisclosed) will not play in Monday's road clash against the Oilers, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Johansson was a surprise scratch Monday, as he didn't suit up due to an undisclosed injury. Prior to Monday, the 25-year-old blueliner had posted an assist, 14 shots on net and 12 blocked shots across 11 outings this season. In his absence, both William Wallinder and Andreas Englund should see increased minutes. Depending on the severity of Johansson's injury, his next chance to return to the lineup is Thursday's home matchup against Chicago.