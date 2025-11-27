Johansson's point drought reached 17 games in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Johansson has gone minus-12 in that span as well, so the lack of offense is being compounded by mediocre defensive play. The 24-year-old blueliner is at two assists, 21 shots on net, 24 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 24 appearances this season. That kind of production won't make Johansson an option in most fantasy formats, as even his physical play is too lackluster to help in banger leagues.