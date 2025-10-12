Johansson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

It took Johansson 11 games to earn his first point in 2024-25, so he's already off to a better start this year. He looks poised to hold a bottom-four spot in the lineup throughout the campaign, though the Red Wings have a couple of workhorses on the blue line in Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot. Johansson has added three shots on net, three hits and three blocked shots over two appearances. His fantasy appeal is limited if he can't crack the top four.