Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Versatile rearguard taken by Wings

Johansson was drafted 60th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Johansson's stock rose steadily as the season progressed. Many young Swedish defenders play a simple game. That was the case with Johansson in the early portion of the year. Yet once he gained more confidence, the change in his game was remarkable. Johansson has the wheels to skate the puck out of his own end if necessary and his passes are seemingly always on the mark. Johansson (6-foot, 170 pounds) has nothing more than average size and he's not much of an asset in his own zone, but he battles hard back there. Johansson has a pretty complete offensive skill set and those are the type of players worth rolling the dice on in the later portion of the draft. This was a nice selection by Detroit.