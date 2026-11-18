Johansson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings indicated earlier in the week that Johansson would likely be able to return to the lineup Wednesday against Boston or Saturday against the Islanders. He'll be unavailable for at least one additional matchup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the mix to suit up Saturday. Across 11 appearances prior to sustaining his injury, Johansson recorded an assist, 12 blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 15:41 of ice time.