Red Wings' Albin Grewe: Energetic forward joins Detroit

Grewe was drafted 66th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Grewe, who can play both center and the wing, split the season between Djurgarden's top team in the SHL and the organization's U-20 club. There are questions regarding how much offense Grewe will provide down the road, but he seems like a pretty good bet to develop into an NHL regular. He brings a ton of energy to the table and will display flashes of above-average skill every now and then. Grewe is a much more effective player when he plays in a straight line and is consistently driving to the net. His floor is high and there is theoretically some untapped offensive potential here.