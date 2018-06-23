Red Wings' Alec Regula: Michigan native staying close to home
Regula was drafted 67th overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Originally committed to the University of Michigan, Regula, a Michigan native, decided to play for OHL London instead. He ended up making the OHL All-Rookie Team as a 17-year-old this past season. Regula filled a larger role for the Knights than anyone could have reasonably expected at the start of the year and the results were positive. He lacks offensive upside and he needs to put on muscle, but Regula is a smart, responsible defender that plays within his limitations. There is zero fantasy upside with this selection, but it was a wise choice by Detroit.
