site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-alex-biega-back-on-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Alex Biega: Back on active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Biega was promoted to Detroit's active roster Tuesday.
Although Biega's been added to the Red Wings' active roster, he's expected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. He's gone scoreless through three NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read