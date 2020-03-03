Red Wings' Alex Biega: Contributes assist Monday
Biega notched an assist, two blocked shots and a team-high six hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Biega picked up his second helpers in seven games, but he's had just three assists all season. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 107 hits, 52 shots and 44 blocked shots in 46 contests. Despite being on pace to play a career-high in games, Biega could have one of his worst years on offense -- there's virtually no reason for fantasy owners to keep track of his production.
