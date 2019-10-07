Biega was traded to the Red Wings in exchange for forward David Pope on Sunday.

Biega was waived and sent down to AHL Utica before the season after scoring 16 points in 41 NHL contests last season. Detroit's blue line has been struck by the injury bug with Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) and Trevor Daley (lower body) both seemingly on the shelf for an unknown amount of time. The 31-year-old Biega will be nothing more than a depth fill-in piece.