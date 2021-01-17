Biega was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Biega was a healthy scratch for each of the first two games this season. The 32-year-old is expected to remain on the taxi squad if he clears waivers, meaning he can practice and travel with the team.
