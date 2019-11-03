Biega, a seldom-used defenseman, returned to action Saturday, logging four hits and two shots in a 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

Acquired from Vancouver in an Oct. 6 trade for depth forward David Pope, Biega has only appeared in three games for a Detroit team that is struggling mightily to open the season based on a 4-10-1 record. The ex-Canuck won't be the answer to the Wings' problems, though he provides a nice change of pace from the back end.