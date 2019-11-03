Red Wings' Alex Biega: Makes rare appearance
Biega, a seldom-used defenseman, returned to action Saturday, logging four hits and two shots in a 4-0 loss to the Panthers.
Acquired from Vancouver in an Oct. 6 trade for depth forward David Pope, Biega has only appeared in three games for a Detroit team that is struggling mightily to open the season based on a 4-10-1 record. The ex-Canuck won't be the answer to the Wings' problems, though he provides a nice change of pace from the back end.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.