Biega was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.

Biega has suited up in just three games this year, averaging just 11:26 of ice time per contest and recording a minus-2 rating. The 32-year-old isn't a fixture in the lineup, but with Troy Stecher (lower body) on injured reserve and Patrik Nemeth in COVID-19 protocol, Biega has a good chance to stay in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.