Red Wings' Alex Biega: Registers four hits in loss
Biega dished out four hits in 16:14 of ice time versus Carolina on Sunday.
Biega appears to have worked his way into the lineup of late, appearing in five of the Wings' previous seven contests, in which he averaged 12:52 of ice time and registered three shots, three blocks and 11 hits. The blueliner shouldn't be expected to start racking up points and is far from a lock for the lineup, which makes him a low-end fantasy option.
