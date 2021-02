The Red Wings reassigned Biega to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.

The 32-year-old continues to bounce around between the taxi squad and active roster this season, as he's only seen action in two games this season. Biega was earned a plus-1 rating and two hits across 8:59 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Panthers. Biega will likely return to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's clash with Nashville.