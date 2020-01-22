Biega logged a season-high 20:55 of ice time in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Biega saw additional shifts once Mike Green departed the contest with an upper-body injury, but the game couldn't end soon enough for the former, as he skated to a minus-4 rating. The ex-Canuck plays aggressively (61 hits) and occasionally jumps in front of the puck (26 blocked shots), though he's not a viable fantasy option on a porous Red Wings club.