Red Wings' Alex Biega: Surprise producer in win
Biega supplied a primary assist Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Biega set the table for the first of two goals by Andreas Athanasiou, and the defenseman rounded out the steady performance with two hits and a blocked shot over 19:47 of ice time. Biega could see a slight boost in fantasy value as long as he continues to share the ice with a surging Athanasiou, but keep in mind that this was just his second point in 40 games as a Red Wing.
