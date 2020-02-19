Biega supplied a primary assist Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Biega set the table for the first of two goals by Andreas Athanasiou, and the defenseman rounded out the steady performance with two hits and a blocked shot over 19:47 of ice time. Biega could see a slight boost in fantasy value as long as he continues to share the ice with a surging Athanasiou, but keep in mind that this was just his second point in 40 games as a Red Wing.