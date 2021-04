Biega recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

The 33-year-old was placed on waivers by Detroit only last week, but after going unclaimed he found himself back in the lineup as the seventh defenseman Monday and made an impact. Biega has three points, all helpers, in seven games this season, but his lack of consistent ice time and tenuous role on the roster are big red flags for his fantasy value.