Chiasson netted a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Chiasson parked at the doorstep and patiently waited for the play to develop before potting his first goal as a Red Wing. The veteran is only four games in with the Wings, yet he's already seeing action on the No. 1 power-play unit. On the downside, Chiasson is averaging only 10:14 of ice time, so it'll be tough for him to sustain this lofty rate of production.