Chiasson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Chiasson scored Detroit's only goal of the game 17:44 into the third period, redirecting an Andrew Copp feed past Jusse Saros. Chiasson has scored in three straight games, with all his goals coming on the power play. He's logged five points in six games since joining the Red Wings on March 4. While he won't keep scoring at his current pace, Chiasson's role as a power-play specialist offers some upside down the stretch.