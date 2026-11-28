DeBrincat scored a goal, put two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over the Blue Jackets.

After ending his goal drought Saturday against the Islanders, DeBrincat scored his second goal over Detroit's last three games in Friday's third period. The 28-year-old winger has been one of the Red Wings' driving forces offensively, as he currently has nine goals, 18 points and 87 shots on net over 25 games this season. He's currently tied for 11th across the league in shots on goal, making Debrincat a valuable fantasy option in leagues that value category coverage.