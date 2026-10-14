DeBrincat agreed to terms on a seven-year, $90 million extension with the Red Wings on Tuesday, Max Bultman and Chris Johnston of The Athletic report.

DeBrincat is set to stay in Detroit for the long run despite the team's recent trouble in retaining talent. The winger's new deal was announced just after Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils, in which DeBrincat scored two goals. He is up to eight points over six outings this season and should continue to be productive as the top star of the Red Wings' forward group.