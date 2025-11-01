DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

DeBrincat has scored in four straight games and has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. His last three outings have each featured a goal and a helper. The 27-year-old winger is at 14 points (six on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances. He hasn't had a point-per-game campaign since 2020-21 with the Blackhawks, but the Red Wings are playing at a higher level early in 2025-26, and that may help DeBrincat elevate his individual game as well.