DeBrincat scored a goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

DeBrincat kept up his late-season surge, which has seen him pot four goals and added two assists over his last six games. The winger's 68 points this year are his most in in the last three seasons, and with two games left on the schedule, he has a chance at his third 70-point campaign. He's added 235 shots on net, a minus-15 rating, 28 power-play points and 29 PIM across 80 outings this season.