DeBrincat scored two goals on a team-high six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

The star winger inked a seven-year, $91 million contract extension with Detroit earlier in the day, and DeBrincat immediately got to work earning his money. After helping to set up Michael Brandsegg-Nygard for a tally early in the second period, DeBrincat potted his own goals later in the second and early in the third to erase one-goal deficits each time, with his second strike being the one that forced OT. After tying his career high with 41 goals over 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, DeBrincat has come flying out of the gates in the current campaign, racking up four goals and eight points in six contests.