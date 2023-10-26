DeBrincat (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Jets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
DeBrincat was questionable after missing Wednesday's practice, but he's feeling well enough to suit up. He leads the NHL with nine goals and has added four assists over seven contests, providing a huge boost to the Red Wings' top line in his first year with the team.
