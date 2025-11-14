DeBrincat scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim.

All three points came in the third period as the Red Wings pulled away. DeBrincat has tormented the Ducks throughout his career, and in 20 career games against the franchise he's racked up 18 goals and 33 points -- both of which are personal bests for the 27-year-old winger against any team. The multi-point performance was DeBrincat's fourth in the last eight contests, a stretch in which he's produced five goals and 10 points, including four goals on the power play.