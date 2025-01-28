DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

DeBrincat's second-period tally leveled the score at 2-2 in the second period, and the Red Wings continued their surge over the rest of the game. The winger has been limited to three points over his last eight contests while playing on the second line. Detroit has been carried by a trio of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper in recent weeks, leaving DeBrincat to play more of a supporting role. He's still on the first power-play unit, and the Red Wings have converted at a 37.2 percent rate with the man advantage in January, second-best in the league. Overall, DeBrincat continues to play well with 21 goals, 39 points (19 on the power play) and 135 shots on net over 50 appearances.