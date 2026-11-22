DeBrincat scored a goal on six shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

DeBrincat had gone seven games without a point since he scored Nov. 2 versus the Panthers. The 28-year-old winger will have the occasional slump, but none of them got past four contests last year. He's at eight goals, nine assists, 83 shots on net, 22 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 23 appearances. DeBrincat's 9.6 shooting percentage is his lowest since 2019-20, giving him room to return to form as the year progresses.