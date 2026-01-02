DeBrincat scored a goal, took three shots and recorded three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

DeBrincat found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 16, when he scored twice in a 3-2 win over the Islanders. The 28-year-old winger will aim to end this slump for good in the coming games, but even amid his struggles, he remains one of the best players for Detroit. He's up to 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 42 games this season.