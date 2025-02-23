DeBrincat notched one goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

DeBrincat got the ball rolling with his 25th goal of 2024-25 in the first period and gave Detroit a 2-0 lead by setting up Dylan Larkin's power-play tally in the second stanza. The 27-year-old DeBrincat has four goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He has 48 points through 56 games this season.