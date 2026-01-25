DeBrincat recorded a goal and took four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

DeBrincat snapped a brief two-game goal drought with an empty-netter at the 18:11 mark of the final period, when the Jets were desperate to turn things around. DeBrincat has 27 goals on the season and comfortably leads the Red Wings in that department, and he's a consistent source of offense every time he steps on the ice. He's racked up 13 points (seven goals, six assists), a plus-1 rating and 44 shots on goal in 12 January outings.