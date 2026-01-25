Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Finds twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat recorded a goal and took four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.
DeBrincat snapped a brief two-game goal drought with an empty-netter at the 18:11 mark of the final period, when the Jets were desperate to turn things around. DeBrincat has 27 goals on the season and comfortably leads the Red Wings in that department, and he's a consistent source of offense every time he steps on the ice. He's racked up 13 points (seven goals, six assists), a plus-1 rating and 44 shots on goal in 12 January outings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three-point effort in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Gets team's only goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Ends goalless drought•