DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and took four shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

DeBrincat tallied on Detroit's first of two power plays in a 30-second span in the first period. The 27-year-old left winger is up to 26 goals, 49 points and 157 shots on net in 57 games played this season. DeBrincat is currently tied for 13th-most goals and ranks in the league's top 50 in points. He is currently on a six-game point streak where he has five goals and 10 points. While he sits just off the pace of his career high in points with 78, his current momentum could propel him past the 70-point mark for the third time in his career. DeBrincat is a high-level play in all fantasy formats for the rest of the season while skating on Detroit's top six and first power-play unit.