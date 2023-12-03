DeBrincat had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The goal was his 200th. It came on the power play early in the second period when he set up below the left circle and one-timed a shot between Jake Allen's pads to finish off a three-way passing play. DeBrincat (473 games) became the 12th United States-born player to score 200 goals in fewer than 500 games. Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs (338 games), Kyle Connor of the Jets (429) and Jake Guentzel of the Penguins (463) are the only other active U.S.-born players to accomplish the feat.