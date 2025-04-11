Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

DeBrincat scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

DeBrincat opened the scoring early in the first period on a one-timer from in front. It was his 36th goal of the season (229 shots) and 250th of his career. DeBrincat has 66 points this season, one less than last season, but the same as the year before. Talk about consistency.

More News