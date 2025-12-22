DeBrincat earned a primary assist and went minus-1 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

DeBrincat recorded a helper on John Leonard's goal in the second period, which gave Detroit a 2-1 lead. The 28-year-old DeBrincat had gone two games without a point following a hot stretch in which he produced eight goals and 13 points across eight contests. The right-shot winger is at 20 goals, 40 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 37 outings in 2025-26.