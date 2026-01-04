DeBrincat scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

DeBrincat has 27 points (18 goals, nine assists) in his past 27 games, but 11 of those came in the first eight contests of that stretch. He has a goal in each of his last two outings, but just three points (two goals, one assist) have come in his past nine appearances. Still, snipers can go through droughts and then score in bunches. DeBrincat's 150 shots in 43 games project to more than 285 on the season, and put him on a pace for his third career 40-plus goal campaign.