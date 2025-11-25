Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Goal in back-to-back games
DeBrincat scored a goal, placed two shots on target, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
DeBrincat tallied the opening goal of the contest for Detroit to level the score at one apiece through the first 17 minutes of the contest. He also picked up two penalty minutes in the brawl that ensued between both sides, with the 27-year-old winger getting the roughing call for his actions toward opposing netminder Jacob Markstrom. With the twine finder, DeBrincat is up to 11 goals, 25 points and 88 shots on target through 23 games this season. He has 10 points in his last seven games and seven goals in that stretch, which only trails Dylan Larkin for the team lead. DeBrincat has taken a slight step up through the first quarter of the season and he should reach the 65-point mark for the fifth consecutive season if the top-six winger can stay healthy.
