DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

DeBrincat tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with his third goal in as many contests. He's piled up his goals in bunches this season -- he's had three streaks of at least three straight outings with a tally. For the season, the winger is up to 12 goals, 26 points (10 on the power play), 92 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances. He's topped the 40-goal mark twice in his career, and he could do it again in 2025-26 if he continues scoring at this pace.