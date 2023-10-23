DeBrincat recorded a hat trick and one assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

DeBrincat has put up multiple points in every other game this season. With the four-point effort, the winger has an NHL-best eight goals and 12 points through just six contests. He's added 19 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. While he's been particularly effective on the power play, all four of his points Sunday came at even strength.