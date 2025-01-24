DeBrincat scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.
Seconds after a power play ended, DeBrincat accepted a deft feed from Lucas Raymond and beat Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault. It was the 20th goal of the season for DeBrincat, who had been sitting on 19 for the previous five games.
