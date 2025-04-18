DeBrincat scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

He one-timed a pass from Moritz Seider at the top of the left face-off circle early in the second period. DeBrincat ends the season on a five-game, five-point scoring streak that includes four goals. And he has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last eight games. With the goal, DeBrincat pushed his season goal total to 39, the third-best of his career, and he hit the 70-point plateau for the third time in eight seasons.