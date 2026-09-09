DeBrincat has indicated that he hopes to remain in Detroit past the 2026-27 campaign, which is the final year of his contract, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Although teammate Dylan Larkin requested a trade earlier in the offseason, DeBrincat has expressed interest in a long-term extension and said that he expects contract negotiations to begin after the Red Wings hire a new general manager. DeBrincat hasn't missed a regular-season game in the past five years and is coming off one of the best performances of his career during the 2025-26 campaign, as he recorded 41 goals, 44 assists, 39 blocked shots, 38 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 18:30 of ice time.