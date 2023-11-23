DeBrincat tacked on an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
DeBrincat has crafted a four-game point streak featuring a pair of goals and helpers. Last week, his contributions weren't enough to put the Red Wings in position to win either of the contests held in Sweden for the Global Series, but those rostering KItty should have no qualms about his point-per-game average, which includes 11 goals and seven assists through his first 18 games representing the Winged Wheel.
