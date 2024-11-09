DeBrincat registered a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

DeBrincat set up Dylan Larkin's power-play goal midway through the second period to keep his point streak alive to four games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances. He's recorded four goals and four assists, including two multi-point efforts, in that seven-game stretch.