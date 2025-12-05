DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings led just once in the contest, and it was on DeBrincat's goal at 11:38 of the third period. Adam Fantilli would tie the game before the end of regulation. DeBrincat has five goals and an assist over his last seven outings as he continues to offer strong scoring in a top-six role. He's up to 14 goals, 29 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 28 games this season.