DeBrincat (illness) is likely to play Thursday versus Winnipeg, but he'll be a game-time call.
DeBrincat missed Wednesday's practice due to his illness. He's been incredible so far, scoring nine goals and 13 points through seven games, including four markers and five points over his last two contests. If DeBrincat ends up being unavailable Thursday, David Perron might play a bigger role.
