DeBrincat scored on his only shot in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

DeBrincat required only 15 games to reach 10 goals with his new club, which only three other players in Red Wings history have done, according to Dave Hogg of NHL.com. DeBrincat's goal against the Blue Jackets was rather clutch, as it knotted the score at three goals apiece midway through the contest. The electrifying winger also has five assists this season to boast a point-per-game pace ahead of Thursday's commencement of the NHL Global Series versus the Senators.