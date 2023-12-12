DeBrincat registered a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

DeBrincat set up Joe Veleno's third-period marker. The assist gave DeBrincat a goal and five helpers over his last six contests. The 25-year-old will be relied on for more offense while Dylan Larkin (upper body) and J.T. Compher (undisclosed) are on injured reserve. DeBrincat has 13 goals, 13 helpers, nine power-play points, 87 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 27 outings this season as a fixture in Detroit's top six.