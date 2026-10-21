DeBrincat scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Both of DeBrincat's points came on the power play. The goal was the 300th of his NHL career, and he's added 306 assists over 705 outings. He's done an excellent job in a leading role to start 2026-27, picking up six goals, five helpers, 35 shots and a plus-9 rating across nine contests. He's logged at least 20 power-play points in four of his last five campaigns and should remain a major factor with the man advantage in addition to his top-six duties at even strength.